(STUDY FINDS) — VIENNA — Having an appreciation for dark or “black” humor doesn’t make you a disgusting human being after all, a new study finds. In fact, it actually may speak well for your overall character, despite prior studies claiming otherwise.

The surprising findings by researchers at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria took its results from 156 adult participants, half male and half female. Each participant was asked to rate 12 dark humor cartoons from a famous German cartoonist, and share their opinions on them. That is, whether they found the jokes interesting and easy to understand, whether they found them vulgar, and so forth.

The researchers note that “humor processing is a complex information-processing task that is dependent on cognitive and emotional aspects.”

