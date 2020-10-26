https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pierre-delecto-senate-floor-speech/
About The Author
Related Posts
72 people are dead, and it’s Al Gore’s fault…
October 26, 2020
Damn straight, Michael Goodwin…
August 25, 2020
‘Burn this motherfu***er down!’
September 5, 2020
CAIR Denounces ‘Cuties’ — Because It Portrays Islam Negatively…
September 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy