The Trump campaign forced Joe Biden out of his basement on Monday after mocking him for hiding from the public with 8 days to go until the election.

Biden hopped over the Delaware border to Chester, Pennsylvania to speak to a handful of supporters.

Biden’s Monday campaign stop was not on his public schedule but he panicked and drove 20 miles or so over the border into Pennsylvania to make it look like he was busy stumping.

Barely anyone showed up to see Joe Biden in Chester.

In a rare move, Joe Biden took some questions from reporters, but not one of them asked him about Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell.

A few supporters clapped for Biden — the enthusiasm was off the charts!

WATCH:

Joe Biden greeting supporters in Chester, Pa. Eight days until the election. pic.twitter.com/gkRQ9ktLFL — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump held three massive MAGA rallies in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday.

Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians came out today to see President Trump.

Trump arrived in Allentown Monday morning for his first campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

The house was packed!

WATCH:

President Trump then headed to Lititz (Lancaster County) for his second rally of the day in PA.

WATCH:

I’m now at the #TrumpRally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, the energy is incredible, i do believe Trump is going to win Pennsylvania. Lets Go!!! pic.twitter.com/1asIrmuWpc — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 26, 2020

Without taking a break, President Trump took Marine One from Lancaster County to Martinsburg for a MASSIVE rally.

Look at that crowd!

WATCH:

President Trump’s third Pennsylvania rally of the day is absolutely MASSIVE! pic.twitter.com/4Zoev4VAaz — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 26, 2020

