RUSH: There’s an outfit out there called Poll Watch. And they’re basically a poll analyst bunch, best I can tell. They don’t do their own polling. They take a look at other polling. And they extrapolate and analyze and assemble and then come up with their own results. And here’s their latest report from yesterday.
They said as of today, this is how we view the core three states. Trump is gonna win Florida by 2 to 3 percent, Trump to win North Carolina by 4 to 5%, Trump to win Arizona by two and a half to 3%. They say that this analysis is based largely on voter registration trends and polls from pollsters who were accurate in 2016, which would largely be the Trafalgar group and others.
(interruption) Yeah, that’s right. Corny is the word I was looking for. It’s corny to say you love your country. It’s corny. Of course everybody loves their country. Of course they don’t. See, that’s the rub. Not everybody does love our country.
At any rate, I think it’s gonna be bigger than this. I think it’s gonna be bigger than 2 to 3% in Florida, bigger than 4 to 5% in North Carolina, and bigger than two and a half to 3% in Arizona.
RUSH: So, folks, here’s where we are right now. If we see the mainstream polls by Wednesday or Thursday suddenly tightening, if they suddenly show a close race, well, then we’re gonna know some things. Among the things that we will know is that they were lying throughout the past three years. We know they’ve been lying for the past three years. They’ve been lying about Russia, collusion, meddling, stealing the election. We know that was just a gigantic lie. There was there never any evidence for any of that.
I mean, there’s been one lie after the other. In fact, in four years, there hasn’t been a single good thing reported about Donald Trump, not a single positive thing. Stop and think of that. Those of you who are on the fence out there, if there are any of you, if you can’t make up your mind, if something’s odd, remind yourself of this. There hasn’t been one positive thing reported about President Donald Trump in a four-year span of time. It is incredible. There’s never been anything like it.
Four solid years of nothing but negative coverage. And for that to be true, most of the coverage has to be made up of lies. But can you ever remember a single president or a single prominent political figure never having one positive thing reported in a year? Never mind four years. Now, you ask yourself: Is that normal? You need to ask: Is it normal that, in four years, a man as popular as Donald Trump obviously is hasn’t done anything good, hasn’t done anything that would merit or warrant a positive report?
They ignore all of the good news. And man, folks, there is so much on the achievement. For example, listen. Trump called China to account for its commercial cheating and insidious infiltration into western banking. The ChiComs have intruded in media, entertainment, academic institutions, and Trump has called them out on it. He has called them to account. He’s the only American politician to ever call ’em out in such a way.
He cut off aid to the Palestinians who refused to recognize Israel and he’s getting a piece deal in the Middle East nation by nation by nation. You think that’s good news? You think that’s worthy of a positive report or two? It is, but there hasn’t been one. Like every American president precedent to him, he has promised to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. The thing that’s different about him is he actually did it. You think that’s worthy of a positive report or two? It is. But there hasn’t been one.
He reminded the regime of Bashar al-Assad, that they would never recover the Golan Heights to launch another war on Israel. Never. Think that’s worthy of good news? Think it’s worthy of a good report? It certainly is. Has there been one? No.
Trump encouraged the moderate Arab world to ally with Israel to protect against revolutionary Shi’ite Iran. He has succeeded in aligning much of Middle Eastern Arab nations with Israel in opposition to Iran, which is the real threat to the region. Think that’s worthy of a good news report or two? It is. There hasn’t been one.
Trump reminded Canada and Mexico that one reason why they’re able to have small militaries along with growing economies was their close proximity to the United States, meaning they are protected. Think that’s worthy of a good news report or two? Of course there is an unending supply of good news like this that has yet to be reported in the mainstream media. It’s just amazing.
As I was saying, folks, if we see the mainstream media polls by Wednesday suddenly tighten, if we see a suddenly close race, then we will that know they were lying. I think we know this already, but this will confirm it. And if they see these polls tighten by Wednesday and Thursday, it’s gonna mean that they’re worried Trump will win. They’ll want to say they called it close.
RUSH: Let me share with you an email note I got from a friend earlier today. “Rush, this is the weirdest time I have seen. All of my gut instincts -” and he cites the things that are lighting up his instincts “– there are huge California car rallies for Trump everywhere,” and I have had people report them to me. There were a couple down in — come on, what’s it — not Redondo Beach. Mental block. But Trump wasn’t even there. There were just massive car rallies for Trump, and they’re all over Southern California. My friend is seeing them. And he’s marveling at them.
Then he cites data from gun sales. Gun sales are through the roof. This indicates that people are scared to death of it Democrats and what their intentions are. He says the grassroots enthusiasm that he is seeing out there all over the place is unlike anything he can recall other than in 2016. Then he cites the best 2016 polls, show that Trump will win big in the Electoral College. But then he asks me this question. “Is the left so unhinged, that after the 2016 embarrassment and the surety that Mueller was a genius, that Mueller was gonna indict Trump in weeks, would they be so stupid as to repeat that embarrassment in 2020? A third self-inflicted humiliation?”
He said, “Rush, my only worry now is vote fraud in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. ‘Cause Trump I’m gonna win the Election Day turnout big time.” I’ve asked myself the same question. Would these people be so unhinged that they would repeat 2016 all over? Would they repeat Mueller again? The thing about Mueller is they were dead set certain that Mueller was gonna make sure Trump was indicted, frog-marched out of the White House. They believed it. Just like they believe that Trump had colluded with Russia, they’re gonna get him thrown out of the office because they had tampered. Would they repeat themselves a third time here in 2020? ‘Cause that’s exactly what looks like is happening.
Let me grab a call quickly. Julie in Hartford, Connecticut. Great to have you with us. How are you?
CALLER: Hi. Good, Rush. Thanks for having me. I was at the massive rally in New Hampshire yesterday, and it was so much fun. Just like the clip you just played. It was massive. It was joyful. There were tens of thousands of people. Everybody was happy. There were people from everywhere, from New Jersey, from Pennsylvania, from New York, from all over. And they all love our president. And I’m telling you — well, you can tell Connie Chung there were Asian-Americans there. There were all kinds of different people there. It was just massive. And these are not people the pollsters are gonna find. They’re not your standard political people.
RUSH: Why do you say that?
CALLER: Because, you know, they told us, you know, they don’t get involved. I mean, up here in New England you don’t get involved because, you know, this is Democrat central, right?
RUSH: Exactly right. I know what that means.
CALLER: Yeah. Yeah. So these are people that are just terribly excited, excited enough to get up early and get themselves there and get themselves in. And what the president says is true every time. There are thousands upon thousands of people behind the press that don’t make it in. They don’t show you that. But they’re there.
RUSH: Oh, I know. I know. I have been to enough of these things that I have seen and read enough about these things to know exactly what goes on at all of them in terms of the people who are not able to get in and that show up hours in advance trying to get in. It’s mind-boggling. And there’s nothing — I mean, folks, on the left, on the Biden, Kamala Harris, there’s nothing like this. There’s not. I mean, it isn’t even close. And it does not make sense that Biden and Kamala Harris are up by eight, up by 10. It just doesn’t make any sense, like it didn’t make any sense in 2016. But we can’t rely on just that, the fact it doesn’t make any sense.