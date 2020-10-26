https://thepostmillennial.com/coronavirus-infectee-gave-out-food-at-portland-antifa-popsicle-party

Militant Antifa activists in Portland are expressing concern after the partner of one of their comrades who attended Antifa protests and social events this week tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, members of the “PDX Uprising” Telegram chat room warned each other following the revelation that the partner of someone who was giving out food at an Antifa dance and popsicle party the night prior was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

“Anyone who was at the Resistdance [sic] at the Red House last night — someone who was there just got a positive Covid test,” wrote a member in the chatroom. The chatroom has over 2,200 members and is used to announce and plan protests and riots in Portland.

Portland Antifa members correspond in an online Telegram chat.

Throughout the week, Black Lives Matter-Antifa organized events outside a property in north Portland. For weeks, protesters have occupied the lawn of a house, nicknamed the “Red House,” in support of the inhabitants who were due to be legally evicted because of non-payment of rent.

The protester who has the coronavirus has not been named but is identified as the partner of the person who runs antifa group Blunt Bloc. Blunt Bloc gives out homemade edible marijuana products at protests and was at several events this week.

“My partner tested negative for covid less than 10 days ago but tested positive today which means I might be sick too,” tweeted Blunt Bloc. “Last night at Red House I used gloves/hand sanitizer before handing out any edibles/flower and maintained strict kitchen covid cleanliness when baking.”

Earlier in the week, Blunt Bloc also participated in a black bloc clothing swap.

Blunt Bloc says the couple is currently quarantining, and urged others to “wear ya damn mask.”

Antifa protests continued on Saturday night outside the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility. Rioters blasted music late into the night and threw projectiles at the building. They confronted a resident of the neighborhood when she asked them to be quiet.

