Alexander Sample, the Archbishop of Portland performs the Roman Catholic rite of exorcism.
More than 200 people attended the event.
“There is no better time than in the wake of civil unrest and the eve of the elections to come together in prayer, especially here in Portland,” Sample said before the event. “The Catholic Church takes the promotion of unity, and accordingly peace, as belonging to the innermost nature of the Church. For this reason, the Church fosters solidarity among peoples, and calls peoples and nations to sacrifices of advantages of power and wealth for the sake of solidarity of the human family.”