Donald Trump has mocked ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden for forgetting who was president after the Democrat candidate said ‘we need to stop four more years of George.’

Biden was last night addressing a virtual concert when he said: ‘Four more years of George, er, George, er, he – we’re going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.’

The 77-year-old appeared to receive a prompt from his wife Jill who was sitting beside him, muttering ‘Trump’ under her breath.

Hours later President Trump blasted Biden, tweeting: ‘Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!’

Many speculated that Biden was thinking of George W. Bush, president from 2001-09, or perhaps George H.W. who was in office from 1989-93.

The blunder once again raises questions about Biden’s mental capacity – a topic Trump has repeatedly referenced in the run-up to the election.

‘Who’s the president?’ Is the line you a doctor would usually ask if you’d had a bang on the head.

The moment was seized upon by Trump War Room, a pro-Trump group which claims to ‘punch back 10x harder’.

On social media, people were dismayed.

‘Watch his wife saying Trump under her breath 3 times,’ said one.

Another remarked: ‘The look on Jill’s face was like ‘come on Joe, get the train back on the tracks…”

Biden and Jill appeared during the star-studded ‘I Will Vote Concert’ which was headlined by A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Aloe Blacc, the Black Eyed Peas, Jon Bon Jovi and Cher.

It garnered around 12,000 views and was live-streamed on YouTube.

It comes just two days after the former Vice President said during a campaign video: ‘We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.’

This too was seized upon by the Trump campaign, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany who tweeted: ‘BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD!’

Earlier on Sunday, Biden, in an interview with 60 Minutes, laughed off Trump’s attacks on his mental agility.

‘Hey, the same guy who thought that the 911 attack was a 7-Eleven attack?’ Biden responded.

‘He’s talking about dementia?

‘All I can say to the American people is watch me, is see what I’ve done, is see what I’m going to do. Look at me. Compare our physical and mental acuity.

‘I’m happy to have that comparison.’

He insisted it was Trump – not him – who was losing his grip on reality.

‘The way he’s handling COVID is just absolutely totally irresponsible,’ said Biden.

‘He’s telling people that we’ve turned the bend, in one of his recent rallies. Well, he’s gone – as my grandpop would say he’s gone round the bend. I mean, we are in real trouble.’

However, Biden was unable to walk away from the interview without mangling his data on public schools.

‘I can send every single qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $150 billion,’ he said.

CBS later said that Biden’s advisers later told them he misspoke, and meant to say double that.

The Trump campaign has in recent months turned up the heat on its claim that Biden’s mental capacity is fading.

At rallies the president has repeatedly stated that Biden is ‘gonzo.’

‘He’s gonzo folks. He’s gone. He has no idea, and the people that are running that party are radical far-left maniacs.’ Trump told a rally in Arizona earlier this month.

The President has joked about Biden ending up in a care home during his tenure and the office being taken over by his running-mate Kamala Harris.

A campaign advert in August asked: ‘Did something happen to Joe Biden?’

Biden, who would be the oldest ever president, has denied the accusations against him saying that he is ‘constantly tested.’

In June he said: ‘Look, all you gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.’

Biden’s blunders: From claiming 200 million Americans have been wiped out by Covid to forgetting the Declaration of Independence August 8, 2019: He tells the Asian & Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa, that ‘poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.’ He attempted to clear up his statement, adding: ‘Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids — no, I really mean it. But think how we think about it … mWe think how we’re going to dumb it down. They can do anything anybody else can do given a shot.’ Later that day he tells a crowd: ‘We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.’ August 9: Biden was accosted by a right-wing Turning Point USA staffer at a rally in Iowa. ‘How many genders are there?’ He asked. Biden replied: ‘There are at least three.’ The reporter said, ‘What are they?’ And Biden responded: ‘Don’t play games with me, kid.’ Biden then shook someone in the crowd’s hand before turning back and saying, ‘By the way, the first one to come out for marriage was me.’ August 10: Biden says he was VP when the Parkland school shooting took place, even though it occurred in 2018. ‘Those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president,’ he told a reporter. A campaign official clarified that Biden meant the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in December 2012. August 24: Biden mistakes New Hampshire for Vermont. Speaking in Keene, NH, he said: ‘I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?’ September 2: Biden appears confused about the definition of a magazine for a rifle, telling supporters in Iowa: ‘The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, it’s absolutely mindless.’ By definition a magazine holds multiple rounds. September 25: Biden forgot the name of the last Supreme Court nominee under President Barack Obama on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. ‘Back when, when they were holding up before Trump got elected, they were holding up, uh, um, the nomination of the president put forward for the Supreme Court,’ Biden rambled. ‘Merrick Garland,’ Kimmel said. ‘Merrick Garland, a really fine man,’ Biden added. November 2: Says he’s in Ohio when he’s in Iowa. November 20: Biden claimed that he had the backing of the Senate’s only black female Senator during a Democratic debate. ‘I have more people supporting me in the black community that have vouched for me because they know who I am… The only African-American woman who’s ever been elected to the United States Senate.’ Senator Kamala Harris corrected him, saying: ‘That’s not true. The other one is here!’ December 5: He called a voter a ‘damn liar’ and ‘fat’ after he asked if his son Hunter earned a job on the board of a Ukrainian gas company as a result of his father’s high office. ‘You’re a damn liar, and that’s not true,’ Biden snapped at him. ‘I’m not sedentary. You want to check my shape, let’s do push ups together, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do, let’s take an IQ test.’ He continued, ‘But look, fat, here’s the deal.’ February 9, 2020: Biden called a 21-year-old woman a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier’ during a Q&A in New Hampshire. Asked by the economics student Madison Moore about his poor performances in the Iowa caucuses, he asked if she’d ever attended a caucus. Moore said she had and Biden hit back: ‘No you haven’t! You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.’ February 24: In South Carolina he said: ‘My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.’ During the same speech he claimed to to have worked with Chinese leader ‘Deng Xiaoping’ on the Paris Climate Accord – Deng died in 1997. February 25: During the final Democratic debate he claimed that ‘150 million people have been killed since 2007’ by guns. If that were the case, half the American population would be dead. March 1: He calls Fox News host Chris Wallace ‘Chuck,’ and then claims it was because he’d had a recent interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd. March 3: He confused Super Tuesday with ‘Super Thursday.’ And during the same speech he botched the Declaration of Independence, saying: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing.’ March 4: He confused his wife with his sister on stage at a rally in California. ‘By the way, this is my little sister Valerie!’ Biden said while grabbing his wife’s right hand. ‘And I’m Jill’s husband,’ he went on while reaching for his sister’s. March 9: ‘Together, I think we can win back the House,’ Biden said before correcting himself. ‘We’re gonna keep the House, increase it and flip the Senate.’ March 10: Biden pledged to ban the ‘AR-14,’ (instead of AR-15) when challenged by a worker who accused him of ‘trying to diminish our second amendment right and take away our guns.’ April: He appeared to forget Barack Obama’s name while discussing Russia’s annexation of Crimea. ‘Because they invaded another country and annexed a significant portion of it called Crimea. He’s saying that it was president – my boss – it was his fault.’ May 22: Biden tells radio host Charlmagne the God that ‘if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.’ August 31: Speaking at a steel factory in Pittsburgh, he stumbled badly over his words, saying: ‘COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years. Look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, it’s uh, I mean think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years.’ September 15: Biden says that wealthy people were able to stay home during lockdown because ‘some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.’ Speaking to a group of veterans in Tampa, Florida, he said: ‘The American public, the blinders have been taken off. They’ve all of a sudden seen a hell of a lot clearer. ‘They’re saying: “Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.”‘ September 20: Biden said that 200 million had died of coronavirus, confusing a million for a thousand. ‘It’s estimated that 200 million people have died probably by the time I finish this talk,’ he said. September 21: He botches the pledge of allegiance, saying: ‘I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.’ The correct text is: ‘I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.’ October 12: He appeared to forget that he ran against Mitt Romney in 2012. ‘You may remember,’ Biden said when telling reporters he was opposed to Democrats criticizing Amy Coney Barrett’s faith, ‘I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor.’ October 24: He tells a virtual meeting: ‘We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.’ October 25: He got confused about who is president, calling him, ‘George.’ Speaking at the ‘I Will Vote Concert’ Biden said: ‘Four more years of George, er, George, er, he – we’re going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.’ He was aided by his wife Jill who appeared to mutter ‘Trump,’ under her breath while Biden struggled for the words. During Biden’s 60 Minutes interview, he was able to laugh off the ‘dementia’ jibe as well as lash Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for his ‘smear campaign’ against his son Hunter.

Biden spoke out about the laptop scandal and the emails that have been found detailing plans for business ventures involving China and Ukraine.

Biden said he believed that Giuliani, who has touted the laptop around various media outlets seeking publicity, was being used by Russia.

‘From what I’ve read and know the intelligence community warned the president that Giuliani was being fed disinformation from the Russians,’ Biden said.

‘And we also know that Putin is trying very hard to spread disinformation about Joe Biden. And so when you put the combination of Russia, Giuliani, the president, together – it’s just what it is.

‘It’s a smear campaign because he has nothing he wants to talk about. What is he running on? What is he running on?’

The former VP also spoke with unusual clarity about whether he would change the makeup of the Supreme Court, in the light of Amy Coney Barrett’s expected nomination and the conservative bent the court will take.

Biden, who was strongly criticized by his opponents for saying that voters would have to wait until after the election to see his plans for the Supreme Court, said in Sunday’s episode that he would convene a panel of Democrats, Republicans and legal scholars to explore all the options.

Norah O’Donnell also asked him about why he had chosen Kamala Harris for vice president, which is made ‘all the more important’ because of his age.

Biden replied: ‘Number one her values, number two she’s smart as a devil, number three she has a backbone like a ramrod, number four she’s really principled, number five she has had significant experience in the largest state in the union, running a justice department that’s only second in size to the United States’ Justice Department. And obviously I hope that never becomes a question.’

Biden’s running mate, Senator Harris was also asked questions and said that she believed Trump was racist, and that his attacks on her were ‘predictable, sadly.’

Harris said that she hoped her role, if elected, will inspire future generations.

She also denied that she disagreed with Biden on healthcare policy and the Green New Deal, insisting that his platform was her platform.

‘I would not have joined the ticket if I didn’t support what Joe was proposing,’ she said.

Viewers on Sunday night also watched Trump walk out of his 60 Minutes interview after he became irritated by the questions.

The president had already jumped the gun by sharing the entire clip on his Facebook page Thursday, before CBS aired his interview with Lesley Stahl last night.

Stahl, in her introduction to Sunday’s show, explained: ‘We had prepared to talk about the many issues and questions facing the president, but in what has become an all-too-public dust-up, the conversation was cut short.’

‘It began politely, but ended regrettably, contentiously,’ she said.

On Sunday night viewers saw what happened once Trump’s camera stopped rolling, and the president walked off.

Stahl remained in her chair, looking surprised.

‘I’ve got a lot of questions I didn’t ask,’ Stahl says as the president walks out past the cameras.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, then enters with a weighty folder which she describes as ‘his health care plan’.

Stahl comments, in a voiceover: ‘It was heavy. Filled with executive orders, congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive health plan.’

Stahl then asked McEnany: ‘And the president’s not coming back?’

McEnany replies: ‘The president’s given you a lot of time.’

Mike Pence, the vice president, was then in the hot seat.

He told Stahl that Trump was not interested in ‘back and forth with the media’.

‘Lesley, President Trump is a man who speaks his mind,’ Pence said.

‘I think it’s one of the great strengths that he’s had as president of the United States, is that the American people always know where they stand.

‘And he’s always ready. And the American people know that – in this time, it’s, it’s – it’s less about the back and forth with the media, and it’s – it’s really more about how we bring this country all the way back.’

Trump was due to return, to film a segment in the Rose Garden with Pence, but he did not come back.

Trump bristled immediately when Stahl started out the sit-down by asking him: ‘Are you ready for some tough questions?’

He brought that up directly before he cut the interview short.

‘Excuse me. Lesley you started with your first statement was are you ready for tough questions. That’s no way to talk,’ Trump told Stahl.

He also pointed out that Democratic nominee Joe Biden gets ‘softball after softball.’

‘I’ve seen all his interviews, he’s never been asked a question that’s hard,’ Trump said.

The president also pushed that the ’60 Minutes’ interview wasn’t supposed to be hard.

‘When you set up the interview you didn’t say that,’ he told Stahl. ‘You said, ‘Oh, let’s have a little interview.’ And here’s what I do say, you don’t ask Joe Biden. I saw your interview with Joe Biden.’

Stahl interjected, ‘I’ve never done a Joe Biden.’

Trump called it ‘a joke.’

Biden, who Trump accused of going into hiding last week, is travelling to Georgia this week to make a late stand in a state that hasn’t gone blue since 1992.

Biden’s campaign says he will be in Warm Springs, Georgia, on Tuesday, the first time he’s visited the state since clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.

Senator Harris, made several stops across Atlanta on Friday.

Biden’s campaign has for months said it is focusing on re-establishing the Democratic ‘blue wall’ in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania that crumbled when all three went for President Donald Trump in 2016.

But Biden’s top advisers have been equally bullish about ‘expanding the electoral map’ to traditionally Republican states like Arizona and Georgia.

Biden visited Arizona earlier this month. His Georgia swing just one week before Election Day indicates he sees what he calls the Trump administration’s bungled federal response to the coronavirus pandemic as a chance to gain more ground.