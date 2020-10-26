https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/priceless-kamala-harris-attempt-to-dodge-most-liberal-senator-label-got-tripped-up-by-a-random-act-of-journalism/
About The Author
Related Posts
THERE it is! Drew Holden has receipts showing MSNBC producer doesn't always have a policy against spreading possible 'disinformation'
October 14, 2020
OOF! Sharyl Attkisson warns not to give NYT's Trump tax bombshell too much credit because they've been WRONG … a lot
September 28, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy