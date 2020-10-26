https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/prof-referring-famous-composers-just-last-names-white-supremacy/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A professor of music theory says that using only the last names of famous composers like Beethoven and Bach is a form of “white supremacy.”

Writing in Slate, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s Christopher White wants everyone to “fullname” these musical masters so as to avoid the “habitual, two-tiered” method: Guys like Mozart get called just that, while women and minority composers are referred to by their first and last names.

“These canonized demigods became so ensconced in elite musical society’s collective consciousness that only one word was needed to evoke their awesome specter,” White says.

