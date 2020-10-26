https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/amy-coney-barrett-sworn-associate-justice-united-states-supreme-court-trump-white-house-ceremony/

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the fifth woman and youngest member of the United States Supreme Court on Monday night.

Coney Barrett was confirmed an hour earlier by the US Senate 52-48 with all Republicans voting for Barrett except Susan Collins from Maine.

Coney Barrett gave a short speech following her swearing in tonight.

