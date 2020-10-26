https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/amy-coney-barrett-sworn-associate-justice-united-states-supreme-court-trump-white-house-ceremony/

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the fifth woman and youngest member of the United States Supreme Court on Monday night.

Coney Barrett was confirmed an hour earlier by the US Senate 52-48 with all Republicans voting for Barrett except Susan Collins from Maine.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas. Full video here: https://t.co/wfMbdo7NTt pic.twitter.com/UcBUX6CQnU — CSPAN (@cspan) October 27, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR

Coney Barrett gave a short speech following her swearing in tonight.

#BREAKING: Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being sworn in to the Supreme Court: “It is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences.” pic.twitter.com/qCSpS41GPL — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

