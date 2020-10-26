https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/10/25/this-story-isnt-going-away-jim-treacher-shares-several-tweets-that-prove-media-are-panicking-over-hunter-biden-story/

The more the media ignore the Hunter Biden story, the more attention it gets.

Sort of like when Twitter locked the NY Post for sharing the first story and suspended people who tried to share it? Their actions alone made far more people aware of the story than if they had just left it alone. But their desperation to bury it, to stop it, to hide it, and to punish anyone sharing it makes it all the more damning.

Jim Treacher shared several tweets from our pals in the media and you can see the panic because they are starting to realize this story isn’t just going away.

They’re panicking. https://t.co/rjtri7Pqp9 — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 25, 2020

Yup.

They are.

And they should be.

There’s a laptop. It exists. It was abandoned less than five miles from Joe Biden’s house. It contains information that Hunter Biden put into it. That’s not a “smear,” it’s an evidence trail. Ignore the #HunterEmails all you want, Jake, but the story isn’t going away. https://t.co/LI17wmjh1t — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 24, 2020

Smear.

Russian disinformation.

They definitely need some new talking points.

Okay. Is the laptop fake, Natasha? Yes or no. https://t.co/ok3bGmOhyG — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 25, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

None of them are trying to determine whether or not Hunter Biden’s laptop is real or fake. They insinuate that it’s somehow fake, without coming right out and saying so. It plays well among the #Resistance, it gets a lot of clicks and likes and RTs, but it’s not journalism. — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 25, 2020

They haven’t been journalism for years, dude.

“Laptop of Distraction” lol https://t.co/OpEq8Rzim3 — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 25, 2020

This one is our favorite.

LAPTOP OF DISTRACTION.

Although to be honest, laptop from Hell was pretty damn good too.

***

