Jesuit Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina became Pope Francis in March of 2013. I published my first article about Pope Francis and the LGBT agenda on Aug. 1, 2013, when he was in the news for appearing to legitimize the concept of a “gay” identity as innate and unchangeable. That concept is the false, anti-biblical premise of so-called “Queer Theory” (their term, not mine), a pseudo-scientific invention of “gay” political strategists, which underlies the entire LGBT political agenda. Francis infamously said in a media interview, “If a person is gay and seeks the Lord and has goodwill, who am I to judge that person?”

I actually defended him against the charge that this statement represented an endorsement of homosexual conduct, and gave him the benefit of the doubt that he had merely been duped into adopting politically correct terminology and reasoning because it was even then so ubiquitous in the societies of the world through the aggressive global promotion of all things LGBT by the Obama administration. Obama had tasked all U.S. government agencies with pushing the “gay” agenda as a global priority in 2011.

As time went on, it became obvious that Francis had not been duped into contradicting the Bible, but was intentionally using his authority to slowly and incrementally advance the LGBT agenda in Roman Catholicism, which has arguably been the most doctrinally faithful denomination on the sanctity of marriage in all Christendom, despite a very powerful network of homosexual men who had infiltrated the Catholic clergy since the 1960s and reportedly gained control over many of its seminaries. The misleadingly labeled “pedophile priest” scandal was evidence of this phenomenon; it should have been called the “pederast priest” scandal to highlight the homosexual orientation of the abusers, who overwhelmingly targeted young teen boys in puberty, not prepubescent children of both sexes. (That false labeling by the leftist media was not accidental!) Importantly, this adult/teen pederast phenomenon is the same one seen in the secular world in such notorious cases as the Terry Bean scandal, the Ed Murray scandal and the Sam Adams scandal, and many others. These are not outliers in “gay” culture. Indeed, Terry Bean was the founder of the world’s largest and most powerful homosexual organization, the Human Rights Campaign – and he was one of Barack Obama’s top “money bundlers.”

In February 2017, a group of Catholic lay leaders sent a letter to President Trump detailing evidence that Obama, Soros and the Clintons had “used the United States’ diplomatic machinery, political muscle and financial power to coerce, bribe and blackmail ‘regime change’ in the Roman Catholic Church in order to replace the conservative Benedict with the current Pope Francis – who has since become an unlikely mouthpiece for the international left, stunning Catholics around the world.” They cited then-recently released Wikileaks emails by top Obama adviser and Clinton agent John Podesta from 2011 outlining plans for a “Catholic spring” comparable to the “Arab spring” regime change coups then being orchestrated by the U.S. in the Middle East.

In their letter to President Trump, the group of Catholics leaders write: “Approximately a year after this email discussion, which was never intended to be made public, we find that Pope Benedict XVI abdicated under highly unusual circumstances and was replaced by a pope whose apparent mission is to provide a spiritual component to the radical ideological agenda of the international left. The Pontificate of Pope Francis has subsequently called into question its own legitimacy on a multitude of occasions.” I would add that Benedict “resigned” shortly after a report he commissioned confirmed the existence of a powerful “gay mafia” in the Vatican.

I personally have no doubt that Obama did in fact orchestrate the Vatican coup and that this fact retroactively explains other world events I have written about. In early 2016, months before I became a Trump supporter, and a year before the Catholics’ coup allegation, I wrote a piece called “Pope Francis and Global Government” in which I detailed the Obama/Francis partnership behind the United Nation’s “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – the 17-point blueprint for creating the infrastructure for a global government that was kicked off at the U.N. assembly with a speech by Francis shortly after his face-to-face meeting with Obama in Washington.

I want to switch now from the political to the theological perspective. I take no firm position on the Catholic prophecy of 12th Century Saint Malachy that predicted a specific number of men would become pope and the last one would essentially be a false prophet and preside during the reign of the Antichrist. By all accounts Pope Francis is this “last pope,” at least by numerical count, and seems to fit the bill, at least in part, as to conduct and character.

My emphasis, however, is upon the prophecy of the Apostle Peter, whom the Roman Catholic Church claims as its first pope. Any first-year Bible student in any denomination knows of the “petros” debate between Catholics and Protestants over whether “petros” (the rock on which the church rests, per Matthew 16:18) meant Peter the man, or Peter’s confession of faith about Jesus Christ. What is not in dispute is that Peter the Apostle in 2 Peter 2 prophesied a last-days heresy that would define the generation in which the Antichrist would briefly rule.

It is this prophecy that should concern ALL Christians everywhere, because, as I have explained in detail in my book “The Petros Prophecy,” the heresy Peter warned against so vehemently is what we call today “gay theology.” And just this week, Pope Francis has openly endorsed “gay civil unions” – an overt legitimization of the very conduct the Bible unequivocally condemns as an “abomination” and which I prove (by cataloging and comparing every significant mention of homosexuality in the Bible from Genesis to Revelation) is identified by God Himself as THE harbinger of His wrath – specifically triggered whenever homosexual rebellion against His created order becomes culturally legitimized. I will send a free PDF of this book by email request to [email protected].

