https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/26/quick-and-dirty-thread-exposes-media-dragging-their-feet-on-hunter-biden-stories-as-the-dishonest-partisan-hacks-they-are-screenshots/
About The Author
Related Posts
Twitter rolls out new rule that no one may claim an election win before it's 'authoritatively called'
October 10, 2020
Investigative journalist Leslie Stahl tells President Trump the Hunter Biden laptop 'can't be verified'
October 22, 2020
'This was all coordinated': Atlantic reporter (of course) kicks off Joe Biden's Q&A session with the mother of all softballs
September 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy