Rapper Lil Pump addressed his 17 million Instagram followers on Sunday night and threw down an emphatic and profanity-filled endorsement of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, and rebuked Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 bitch” he said. “Fuck I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch ass nigga. Fuck sleepy Joe … Trump 2020 bitch,” the rapper Lil Pump said in a brief but boisterous video endorsement.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

Indeed, Joe Biden has promised, most recently on the presidential debate stage last week, that he will “eliminate the Trump tax cuts.” Such a move would result in an enormous hike of most Americans’ taxes.

As Breitbart News’ John Nolte notes:

The Trump tax cuts, officially known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), were a boon for the middle class in how they practically doubled the standard deduction for singles from $6,350 in 2017 to $12,000 in 2018; nearly doubled the standard deduction for married couples from $12,700 to $24,400, and bumped up the child tax credit up from $1,000 in 2017 to $2,000 in 2018. If you eliminate the Trump tax cuts, you slash those deductions on working people and families almost in half. That’s a huge tax increase because then, for example, a married couple will be paying federal taxes $11,700 in income they weren’t paying under the TCJA. So if your federal tax rate is, say, 20 percent, that’s an annual tax increase of around $2300.

Lil Pump’s endorsement of President Trump comes in the wake of rapper and actor 50 Cent endorsing the President’s election. For New York City taxpayers earning more than $400,000 like 50 Cent, Biden’s tax plan would see them paying a combined state and local income tax rate of more than 60 percent. And 50 Cent wants no part of it.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” 50 Cent said.

ὄYeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

50 Cent doubled down, adding that Biden’s proposed tax plan would take him from “50 Cent” to “20 Cent.”

“Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea, i don’t like it!”

