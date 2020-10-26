https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/reminder-beau-willimon-and-friends-are-shutting-this-country-down-if-amy-coney-barrett-is-confirmed/

We’d like to thank Hillary Clinton for reminding us it’s her birthday, and we’d also like to thank Daily Beast media reporter Max Tani for reminding us that the country is going to be shut down if President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell try to ram through a Supreme Court appointment before Nov. 3. At least that’s according to writer, producer, and playwright Beau Willimon, Airborne Toxic Event frontman Mikel Jollett, and whoever else they consider “we.” They scored a few thousand likes, so …

This would be funnier if leftists weren’t going to riot on election night no matter who wins.

