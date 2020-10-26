https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/reminder-beau-willimon-and-friends-are-shutting-this-country-down-if-amy-coney-barrett-is-confirmed/

We’d like to thank Hillary Clinton for reminding us it’s her birthday, and we’d also like to thank Daily Beast media reporter Max Tani for reminding us that the country is going to be shut down if President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell try to ram through a Supreme Court appointment before Nov. 3. At least that’s according to writer, producer, and playwright Beau Willimon, Airborne Toxic Event frontman Mikel Jollett, and whoever else they consider “we.” They scored a few thousand likes, so …

just a friendly reminder that the country is going to be shut down after about 8pm tonight, make sure you’ve taken care of everything you need to in advance pic.twitter.com/sG6dH8c97D — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 26, 2020

Hello Domino’s this is urgent — Tom Weber (@tweber) October 26, 2020

Will Netflix still work?! — Myles @🏡😷🏴‍☠️ (@byteme) October 26, 2020

Do i have time to run to the liquor store — Angie (@angie22fleet) October 26, 2020

Wait. I just installed a new wireless router. Was that a waste of my time? — Mark Rice😬 (@mark_rice_) October 26, 2020

Not great. I’m almost out of milk. — Mitch McConnell’s weird hands (@jimsthatguy) October 26, 2020

ET or PT? I still have so much to do — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) October 26, 2020

One last Cheetos run — Walter (@LongBeachBum) October 26, 2020

I have TP and Lysol!! Shut the MF’er down!!!! — Hubbydadman (@Hubbydadman) October 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/lCacP7wvLv — America Needs a constitutional convention (@NE_AD50) October 26, 2020

I really want to participate, but I have a job and I work tomorrow. Is there a way to express my unbridled, misguided, orange-driven hatred somewhere online? Perhaps a social media profile filter? I want to resist, but I have responsibilities. — Craig Rader (@CraigRader) October 26, 2020

This would be funnier if leftists weren’t going to riot on election night no matter who wins.

