Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., says the 2020 presidential election is a choice between two different Americas and Republicans are about “freedom and the right to self-determine,” while Democrats “have become something that my grandfather would never have imagined.”

“They are socialists,” Emmer told Newsmax TV‘s “Spicer & Co.”

“It’s about big government, while Donald Trump is talking about positive things, reopening safely, getting our economy moving again, getting a cure for this COVID pandemic. You have the other guy [Joe] Biden talking about more lockdowns and mask mandates.”

Biden last Friday said he would urge governors to mandate mask-wearing in their states, “and, if they refuse, I’ll go to the mayors and county executives and get local mask requirements in place nationwide.”

The Trump administration has taken a mixed stance on masks.

The president said he did “put one on” when he believed it was necessary, while mocking Biden for regularly wearing them.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said, referring to the former vice president. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

