Rioters attacked people participating in a “Jews for Trump” convoy in New York City on Sunday, blocking cars, engaging in physical attacks, and pelting cars with objects.

“According to the police, the pro-Trump caravan passed through Times Square, where it converged with a group of anti-Trump protesters who had marched from Brooklyn,” The New York Times reported Sunday. “The cars in the convoy were then blocked by counterprotesters, and some drivers got out of their cars to confront the anti-Trump demonstrators.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was near the action and had his car attacked by the violent activists. Giuliani told The New York Times that the incident represented a microcosm of the type of America that voters will be choosing in next month’s election.

“I would love to have had a campaign commercial of it and put it on in the middle of America and say, ‘Who would you prefer for the next four years?’” he said. “This group of foul-mouthed people who don’t seem to have a vocabulary beyond three words, or these very nice Jewish people who are driving in the car and not saying anything back and not doing anything other than exercising their right to say they’re for Donald Trump.”

Journalist Andy Ngo, a reporter who testified in front of the U.S. Senate this year on Antifa, shared videos on Twitter of the violence.

“Antifa black bloc rioters attack the ‘Jews for Trump’ caravan participants in Manhattan,” Ngo wrote. “The Village People is blasting in the background.”

Antifa black bloc rioters attack the “Jews for Trump” caravan participants in Manhattan. The Village People is blasting in the background. pic.twitter.com/R2Fd2nTXbg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

Ngo shared another video, writing: “Black bloc person who punches a ‘Jews for Trump’ caravan participant gets knocked to the ground when he tries to run away.”

NYC: Black bloc person who punches a “Jews for Trump” caravan participant gets knocked to the ground when he tries to run away. pic.twitter.com/WbPpFWEu2o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

Ngo added: “People in New York throw projectiles at driving participants of the #JewsforTrump caravan below.”

People in New York throw projectiles at driving participants of the #JewsforTrump caravan below. pic.twitter.com/5QBYiX29Tv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan responded to the video that Ngo posted of the man allegedly throwing rocks at cars, writing: “.@NYPDDetectives are investigating this incident and looking for information in regard. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS.”

Fox News highlighted one particular incident that unfolded during the violence:

A family of seven — including four kids — were pepper-sprayed by violent rioters on Sunday while participating in a “Jews For Trump” rally in New York City. A member of the family told Fox News that the unprovoked attack happened while the family was driving down 5th Ave with the car windows down and Trump flags displayed. The man, who wished to remain anonymous fearing his family could be targeted, said a car pulled up next to them and unleashed pepper spray into their vehicle.

NYC Scanner highlighted other incidents from the chaos.

“This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles.”

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

“Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn”

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

“Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan.”

Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

