Democratic senators have spent the whole day Monday embarrassing themselves before the confirmation vote on Amy Coney Barrett. We’ve already covered Sen. Ed Markey today, who tweeted, “We must expand the Supreme Court,” but since he was keeping his tweets short and free of substance, he thought he’d drop this gem as well on originalism:

Sen. Ben Sasse stepped in to clear things up for Markey.

We haven’t checked back with Markey’s timeline to see if he’s managed to outdo this one.

