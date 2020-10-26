https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/sen-ben-sasse-explains-originalism-to-sen-ed-markey-who-says-its-just-a-fancy-word-for-discrimination/

Democratic senators have spent the whole day Monday embarrassing themselves before the confirmation vote on Amy Coney Barrett. We’ve already covered Sen. Ed Markey today, who tweeted, “We must expand the Supreme Court,” but since he was keeping his tweets short and free of substance, he thought he’d drop this gem as well on originalism:

Originalism is racist. Originalism is sexist. Originalism is homophobic. Originalism is just a fancy word for discrimination. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 26, 2020

Sen. Ben Sasse stepped in to clear things up for Markey.

BREAKING: Massachusetts college freshman shares passionate opinion; does not do homework. https://t.co/433HTn3d2Y — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) October 26, 2020

Actually, “originalism” is another way of saying that texts and words have meaning. That’s not to claim that all texts and words from 1789 were correct – but that when they need to be changed, they should be changed by elected legislators, not unelected judges. — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) October 26, 2020

We haven’t checked back with Markey’s timeline to see if he’s managed to outdo this one.

