Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is a done deal; all that’s left is for Justice Clarence Thomas to swear her in tonight. As we’ve covered, Democrats have been making use of their time trying to paint her confirmation as the next GOP tax cut or net neutrality rollback: Armageddon.

Up to bat last was Sen. Chuck Schumer, who declared Monday “one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the Senate” and said “generations of unborn will suffer.”

It was bold of Schumer to mention generations of the unborn, seeing as what Democrats fear most of all is Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Cryin’ Chuck really laid it on thick.

