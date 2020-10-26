https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/26/sen-chuck-schumer-says-generations-of-unborn-will-suffer-if-amy-coney-barrett-is-confirmed/

Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is a done deal; all that’s left is for Justice Clarence Thomas to swear her in tonight. As we’ve covered, Democrats have been making use of their time trying to paint her confirmation as the next GOP tax cut or net neutrality rollback: Armageddon.

Up to bat last was Sen. Chuck Schumer, who declared Monday “one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the Senate” and said “generations of unborn will suffer.”

Schumer ahead of Barrett vote: “Today … will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 26, 2020

Actual snort laugh. — An Unforgiving Meat (@monkeyboy100001) October 26, 2020

“This resolution will go down as one of the darker moments in Senate history,” Jan 25 2020 – on impeachment vote. This will “mark today as one of the darkest … days in the long history of this Senate.” – Schumer, Dec 1 2017 on tax bill https://t.co/1cW6BHivx2 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 26, 2020

I stopped looking, but it seems every day Schumer doesn’t get what he wants is the “darkest day” in the history of the Senate. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 26, 2020

He’s nothing if not consistent. — Just June (@MissJitter) October 26, 2020

It’s like seeing a comedian three times on the same tour! — COVA (@Ur_All_Idiots) October 26, 2020

It was bold of Schumer to mention generations of the unborn, seeing as what Democrats fear most of all is Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Chuck Schumer: “Generations of unborn will suffer from this decision [to confirm ACB].” On the contrary: they won’t suffer Because ACB will overturn Roe — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 26, 2020

Shortly after claiming ACB is radically pro-life, Chuck Schumer warms that the repercussions of this confirmation will be felt by generations of unborn Americans, apparently not grasping the irony of his rhetoric. — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) October 26, 2020

Schumer: generations yet unborn will face the consequences of this nomination … Yeah, they will get to be born! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 26, 2020

Zing! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 26, 2020

I almost spit my drink on my computer when he said that. — PapaFriedrich (@FriedrichPapa) October 26, 2020

He’s dumb enough to tee it up like that, completely unaware. — Chivalrous_Blobfish (@ChivalrousBlob1) October 26, 2020

Another self-own moment.

Bravo @SenSchumer — Voting in person LW (@llggs5) October 26, 2020

What an idiot thing to say. My god. — Babe Truth (@BabeTruth13) October 26, 2020

NOW the unborn matter to the Dems?!?! — Trump Chump Webhead🎃 🇺🇲 (@Webhead1661) October 26, 2020

Does he know what abortion is? — Snappyru68 (@snappyru68) October 26, 2020

Cryin’ Chuck really laid it on thick.

