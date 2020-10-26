http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Mypf_zNc_2U/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) joked while campaigning in Detroit, Michigan, about people having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from President Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

“You know, we all have PTSD from 2016, yes,” she said at a campaign event.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people “who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event.”

Trump’s win in 2016 could be considered a “shocking” event to some, but Trump resoundingly beat Hillary Clinton in that election, winning 305 electoral votes and 46 percent of the popular vote to Clinton’s 227 electoral votes and 48 percent of the popular vote.

Some respondents on Twitter called Harris’ remarks “insensitive” to those suffering from PTSD.

