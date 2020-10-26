https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amy-coney-barrett-lisa-murkowski-roe-v-wade-scotus/2020/10/26/id/993876

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Monday before the confirmation vote for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, she does not believe the Supreme Court’s newest justice will vote to overturn the nation’s landmark abortion ruling.

“I don’t see her overturning the decision in Roe v. Wade, based on — based on the weighting of the reliance factors,” The Hill reported Murkowski as saying.

“I believe, that given how she outlined, not only to me but how she spoke to the issue of reliance when she was before the committee, I believe that she will look at that and weight that in any matters, in any cases that come before her that take up Roe v. Wade,” Murkowski said.

Murkowski is a seen as pro-choice, but supports some restrictions on abortion, including not using federal funds to pay for the procedure or for late-term abortions.

“While I support a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices, that support is not without limits,” Murkowski has said.

The Senate confirmed Barrett to the court by a 52-48 vote Monday night. The voting was party-line except for Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who voted against confirmation. Collins said Sunday she thought the vote to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, thus swinging the court to a 6-3 conservative majority, should have waited until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Murkowski agreed, but said she would not hold her vote against Barrett. Collins is also in a close race in her home state.

Murkowski said of Barrett, “There’s no doubt in my mind that she has the intelligence” and she is “clearly is a brilliant jurist. That may be what scares some but I think we want to have justices that have an extraordinary grasp and understanding of the law, which she currently does.”

