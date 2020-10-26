https://www.theepochtimes.com/senate-set-for-vote-on-barrett-supreme-court-confirmation_3552547.html

The Senate is poised to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in what is expected to be a largely partisan vote on Monday, with no Democrats committed to voting yes for President Donald Trump’s nominee. Democrats have argued that the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election should be the one to choose the nominee to fill the seat made vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The Senate, in a rare weekend session on Oct. 25, voted 51-48, largely along party lines, to limit debate on Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, setting up a vote Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has rejected claims by critics that the judicial branch was becoming mired in partisan politics as he defended its transformation under his watch. “This is something to be really proud of and feel good about,” the Republican leader said Sunday during the weekend session. …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

