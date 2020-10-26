https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/susan-jones/sen-ron-johnson-biden-lying-about-his-son-not-making-money-china

(Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

(CNSNews.com) – Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Oversight Committee, said on Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden was “lying” when he said last Thursday that his son did not get money from China.

At his final debate with President Trump, Biden said, “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. I have not had a — the only guy who made money from China is this guy. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

“Well, the vice president is lying again,” Sen. Ron Johnson told “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

Check out page 78 of our report, where we show a company, a Chinese company, CEFC, transferred about $5 million to businesses controlled by Hunter Biden, $5 million. So, no, he’s lying. He’s lying about the fact that he said he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business connections, flew over to China, had a handshake with Jonathan Li, who ended up being a business partner in Bohai Harvest RST (a private investment firm in China). We documented Amos Hochstein talked to the vice president about the glaring conflict of interest in Ukraine. The vice president then talked to Hunter to arrange a meeting with Amos Hochstein.

(Hochstein, a senior State Department official, raised concerns directly to Vice President Biden about potential conflicts of interest relating to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board.)

“So, the vice president has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc. about his family’s businesses,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Hunter Biden learned during his father’s vice presidency “how to attract money from people that want to have influence with and utilize the Biden name.”

He said Hunter was involved in a “vast and complex web of financial dealings. But the one thing they have in common is, they’re all trading off the fact that Joe Biden was either a U.S. senator or vice president of the United States.”

Johnson told Bartiromo, “it’s not my job to determine whether something is legal or illegal.”

What I would say, though, is, you take a look at all of these glaring conflicts of interest, this — and all these foreign entanglements, at a minimum, it’s grotesquely sleazy. And that’s who the American people are going to pose, voting for or against somebody like Vice President Biden, who is involved in incredibly sleazy, possibly illegal dealings. We don’t know the full extent. My report raises far more troubling questions than it ever answers, but it also really points out to three different scandals. You have the Biden family financial scandals. You have the news media suppressing the story. And you have the deep state not providing the types of documents that we need in a legitimate congressional oversight.

Johnson said he’s sent two letters inviting Hunter Biden to give the committee information about his overseas business dealings:

“What I get is some pretty nasty letters back from his attorneys, referring to Joe McCarthy and everything else.

“If you take a look at how I have been treated, with the false allegations, allegations accusing me of dealing in Russian disinformation, I can understand kind of a reluctance on the part of other members of our conference getting fully behind this investigation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

