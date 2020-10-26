https://www.dailywire.com/news/social-media-erupts-over-woman-who-focuses-on-getting-her-dad-to-vote-for-biden-while-he-is-dying

Social media erupted on Sunday over a TikTok video that was posted to Twitter showing a woman holding up note cards that explained how she got her terminally ill father, a supporter of President Donald Trump, to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“My 55-year-old conservative dad has never voted Democrat in his LIFE,” the note cards said. “He’s dying of Aplastic Anemia. We’ve had some intense exchanges about him voting for Trump this year, which has been painful, since we’ll almost certainly lose him in the next few weeks/months.”

“He has six daughters who love him dearly,” the cards continued. “Yesterday, he was so excited to tell me he’d just voted for BIDEN/HARRIS 2020!!!! Because ‘It matters to my girls and my girls matter to me.’ Vote for the guy who respects women! If my VERY Republican dad can… SO. CAN. YOU.”

The woman’s insistence that Biden is the candidate “who respects women!” comes after he has been repeatedly accused of inappropriately touching women and has been accused of sexual assault.

THIS!!! Wait for it 😭❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/RFgzU4wyWm — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) October 25, 2020

The tweet garnered widespread backlash online, with many notable accounts and public figures noting the lack of awareness by the woman to the fact that there are more important things in life than politics.

The Reagan Battalion tweeted: “Sad and sick. And would say the same if she were a Trump supporter badgering her dad on his death bed about his plans to vote for Biden. Sick people.”

Sad and sick. And would say the same if she were a Trump supporter badgering her dad on his death bed about his plans to vote for Biden. Sick people. https://t.co/EQsbFCxlZj — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 26, 2020

Kelly Jane Torrance tweeted: “I wasn’t lucky enough to be able to have conversations with my father when he was dying—he went into a coma quickly, from which he never recovered. But if I’d had the opportunity, hectoring him about politics would never even have occurred to me. I’m sorry for all involved here.”

I wasn’t lucky enough to be able to have conversations with my father when he was dying—he went into a coma quickly, from which he never recovered. But if I’d had the opportunity, hectoring him about politics would never even have occurred to me. I’m sorry for all involved here. https://t.co/qMk0QvSO64 — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) October 26, 2020

Peter Whittle tweeted: “There are so many layers of awfulness in this.”

There are so many layers of awfulness in this. https://t.co/T8y1JpqwTO — Peter Whittle AM (@prwhittle) October 26, 2020

David Harsanyi tweeted: “There are better religions.”

There are better religions. https://t.co/SC6ZobezKM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 26, 2020

Becket Adams tweeted: “berating one’s dying father for his politics is not something i’d brag about openly, but then again i’m not a complete psychopath.”

berating one’s dying father for his politics is not something i’d brag about openly, but then again i’m not a complete psychopath. https://t.co/PsmsgqSsve — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2020

Kurt Schlichter tweeted: “What the hell is wrong with this person?”

What the hell is wrong with this person? https://t.co/4LppAhTRMC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 25, 2020

Jon Gabriel tweeted: “Can’t imagine wasting my dad’s dying days hectoring him with ‘intense exchanges’ about his political views. What a depressing video.”

Can’t imagine wasting my dad’s dying days hectoring him with “intense exchanges” about his political views. What a depressing video. https://t.co/nvLx4uHWzm — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 26, 2020

Ann Coulter tweeted: “I hope he lied to them.”

I hope he lied to them. https://t.co/PjwNTTYhNR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 26, 2020

Nick Searcy tweeted: “Democrats are actually sick. It’s disgusting and sad.”

Democrats are actually sick. It’s disgusting and sad. https://t.co/jP0laoruLw — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 25, 2020

Harmeet Dhillon tweeted: “Try this with an Indian parent, dying or not — they will shame the hell out of YOU, tout suite!”

Try this with an Indian parent, dying or not — they will shame the hell out of YOU, tout suite! https://t.co/cXNyAl4saf — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 26, 2020

Mark Nevin tweeted: “Poor man, badgered into submission by his manipulative daughters in the last days of his life”

Poor man, badgered into submission by his manipulative daughters in the last days of his life https://t.co/MY1BPurV6Y — Mark Nevin (@MarkENevin) October 25, 2020

Johnny Joey tweeted: “Nothing gets you internet famous like asking your dying dad to compromise his beliefs so you can make a tiktok. In all seriousness, Godspeed and god bless him.”

Nothing gets you internet famous like asking your dying dad to compromise his beliefs so you can make a tiktok. In all seriousness, Godspeed and god bless him. https://t.co/uSnbixNC3s — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) October 25, 2020

Tom Shakely tweeted: “If I were terminal and my six daughters spent our remaining time together raising conflict with me about politics I would disinherit them.”

If I were terminal and my six daughters spent our remaining time together raising conflict with me about politics I would disinherit them. https://t.co/bbjLL9Y6iI — Tom Shakely (@TomShakely) October 25, 2020

