https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/26/tds-update-pelosi-dismisses-dem-calls-for-compromise-on-covid-stimulus-package-n269510
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Hugged, Harris Ruined Lives. Who's More Reviled?
April 9, 2019
Our Zero-Emission Future
April 16, 2019
Sen. Barrasso Confirms What We Already Know About The Democrats And Supreme Court
September 22, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy