Texas’ five largest cities are gearing up for “post-election” unrest, as the state’s GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has called on Texas Army National Guard to dispatch 1,000 troops, My San Antonio reported Monday.

The troops are being called to keep the peace and maintain law and order “post election” in support of local law enforcement and the Texas Department of Public Safety – “as we did previously to deter any civil disturbance at sites in various cities within Texas” – according Maj. Gen. James K. “Red” Brown, the chief of staff for the Texas National Guard commander Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, per the report.

The troops will be assigned to the five major cities in Texas, including San Antonio.

Gov. Abbott had requested Maj. Gen. Norris, to draft contingency plans “in case of trouble at polling places in major cities around the state,” per the report.

