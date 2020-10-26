https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tgps-jim-hoft-joins-bannon-war-room-discuss-huge-breaking-story-rocked-biden-family-come-tomorrow/

Earlier this morning The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft released a shocking exclusive on the Biden Family crimes and collusion.

In the report we posted text messages of the Joe Biden family discussing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with a minor.

This morning The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon and the War Room team to discuss this shocking and disgusting report.

Jim told Steve Bannon there is more to come.

Elizabeth Yore later went on to discuss The Gateway Pundit bombshell.

M3THODS posted the video.

Thank you!

