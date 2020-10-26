https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tgps-jim-hoft-joins-bannon-war-room-discuss-huge-breaking-story-rocked-biden-family-come-tomorrow/
Earlier this morning The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft released a shocking exclusive on the Biden Family crimes and collusion.
In the report we posted text messages of the Joe Biden family discussing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with a minor.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show VP Biden and His Wife Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR
This morning The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon and the War Room team to discuss this shocking and disgusting report.
.@gatewaypundit: Texts reveal #BidenCrimeFamily was focused on protecting #HunterBiden, not the poor young girl in the family he was abusing
This is damning and disturbing#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 #HardDriveFromHell #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/o1hRABKgwX
— Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) October 26, 2020
Jim told Steve Bannon there is more to come.
.@gatewaypundit: MSM isn't just biased; they're openly lying to the American people, refusing to report the truth about #BidenCrimeFamily#BigTech has ratcheted up to a new level of censorship#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 #HardDriveFromHell #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/LV76cSxmRM
— Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) October 26, 2020
Elizabeth Yore later went on to discuss The Gateway Pundit bombshell.
.@ElizabethYore: Texts on #HardDriveFromHell are damning evidence, put @JoeBiden at the center of the scandal
Joe failed to protect children in the family endangered & abused by #HunterBiden #WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 #SteveBannon #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/TuxfGYLb6r
— Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) October 26, 2020
M3THODS posted the video.
Thank you!
.@gatewaypundit @WarRoomPandemic https://t.co/3njv8zlHyy pic.twitter.com/d9FYBq4j6A
— M3thods (@M2Madness) October 26, 2020
The post TGP’s Jim Hoft Joins The Bannon War Room to Discuss the HUGE Breaking Story that Rocked the Biden Family — “There’s More to Come Tomorrow” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.