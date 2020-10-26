https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-26-media-trump-russia-hoax-biden-corruption-story.html

(Natural News) For more than four years, the “mainstream media” trumpeted the lie that the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump “colluded” with Mother Russia to “steal the election” from the most inept presidential contender ever, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. But now that there IS evidence of a scandal — about a democrat — the media is silent.

There was never any evidence that collusion existed between Trump’s team and the Russians. The deep state produced a bogus “dossier” that was compiled by a former British spy named Christopher Steele; the document (and his efforts) was funded by the Clinton campaign; the FBI new the document was phony but elements of the bureau used it anyway to get four FISA court warrants so they could spy on the Trump campaign and then the president himself, via a former adviser, Carter Page.

And it turns out that U.S. intelligence officials and the FBI knew that Hillary was the one who invented the collusion hoax in the first place in order to take heat off of her for alleged criminal mishandling of classified emails. (Related: Obama knew, too! Russians say Hillary Clinton created the “Trump collusion” lie in order to undermine and entrap him in scandal and get him thrown out of office.)

To this day, the same garbage media continues to allow goofball partisans and Russia truthers like House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to lie about Russian ‘collusion.’

It never happened. And what’s more, the media knew it never happened, but because the lie was intended to hurt President Trump, it was repeated ad nauseam for years.

The media claimed that they had to report it because there were investigations going on and there were various claims made by various federal officials (whose names were always confidential) and so forth — even though there was never any evidence of said collusion.

Now, juxtapose that scenario with the burgeoning, massive scandal involving the Biden Crime Family’s pay-to-play corruption schemes involving foreign governments and entities in Ukraine, Moscow (!), Kazakhstan, and China: Actual evidence exists of these potentially criminal schemes, but the garbage media is working to bury the story, and why?

Because they claim ‘there’s no corroboration of the evidence.’

Say what?

Literally, there is all kinds of corroboration. There are multiple sources of information. There are emails. There are documents. There are photos. There are videos. There is an eyewitness.

So, what’s the problem? Oh, that’s right. Biden is a Democrat, and since the mainstream media is really just the Democratic Party’s propaganda wing, they are making up every excuse in the book, using every hypocritical angle, to ignore how someone who could very well be president in a few days is also the same someone who is very compromised by foreign powers.

WND reports that the outlet which first unveiled the startling evidence of corruption, the New York Post, which was founded by founding father Alexander Hamilton, is railing against the lying ‘mainstream’ media for it’s blatant double standard:

Pushing back on the establishment media’s dismissal of the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails as “unverified,” the paper’s editors laid out the facts in an editorial.

The board said Sunday night it’s “particularly rich that The New York Times has fixated on the ‘unverified’ excuse, since it’s spent much of the Trump era offering supposed dirt from anonymous sources — which, by definition, makes the info unverifiable.”

After laying out the soundness of the paper’s reporting, the board noted that other media (not many) have interviewed the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop where Hunter Biden abandoned a MacBook Pro full of incriminating evidence.

In addition, the board noted that no one from the Biden camp has said the laptop and its contents aren’t genuine. And that would be an easy thing to debunk if the laptop didn’t used to belong to Hunter, wouldn’t it?

Face it: The computer is real, the information on it is real, and the Bidens are in real trouble right now, as they should be.

But once again, there are deep staters behind the scenes already working to kill the story or shield the crime family from punishment. And as usual, they’re getting an assist from their pals in the fake news media.

