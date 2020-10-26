https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/10/stalinist-show-trial-roger-stone-phil-orenstein/

The greatest threat is coming for us all.

Roger Stone’s trial was a Stone-cold case of abuse of justice and due process at a time when Americans are crying out for justice. Now, after his federal prison sentence was commuted by the president, the feds are coming after him again. They never stop abusing justice to attack President Trump and his loyal Republican allies, in their failed attempts to undo what they couldn’t do at the ballot box in 2016 and now in 2020, as voter enthusiasm mounts for our president.

Roger Stone, senior campaign advisor to Presidents Nixon, Reagan and Trump, gave us a taste of some “Stone Cold Truth” as keynote speaker at one of the past Lincoln Dinners of the Queens Village Republican Club. It was his personal account of the political establishment’s attempt to remove President Trump after he was elected in 2016 in “the largest case of political espionage that makes Watergate look like small potatoes.”

Stone, the loyal defender of our president, was prosecuted as a victim of a political witch hunt. He was arrested and a trial ensued for his “crimes” of standing up for President Trump and not caving in to the threats of his inquisitors of the Mueller investigation aimed at sending him to die in the Gulag. This was a Stalinist show trial.

How do they justify the pre-dawn raid with more than 20 FBI agents armed with automatic weapons, with CNN, the American Pravda, filming the spectacle on nationwide TV, to arrest Roger Stone as the #1 enemy of the State? They don’t send 20 FBI agents to arrest a murderer! Without evidence of a crime, presumed guilty before the trial, which was fixed, the prosecution, fixed, the court, the judges, the jury, the media all of which were fixed, in an effort to get Stone to turn on the president, to lie, in order to collect evidence for Mueller’s Russia collusion witch hunt. They will do anything to overturn the legitimate election of Trump.

The special court of Salem Massachusetts convened the infamous Salem witch trials, where you could be accused, prosecuted, and hanged for practicing witchcraft whether there was evidence or not. An accusation of being a witch was enough criminal evidence. Accusations of being a communist in the McCarthy era could ruin your reputation and send you to prison. People have no rights in high government commissions and are judged guilty before the trial begins.

Stone’s alleged crimes were prosecuted in a fake government court replete with liberal activist Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Obama and Hillary Clinton operatives acting as prosecutors, and a partisan jury. It was a bogus government investigation of a political prisoner, in a kangaroo court that found Stone guilty before the trial without evidence of a crime, where he had to prove his innocence by squealing on Trump.

The show trial was based on the false premises that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a Russian asset, that Wikileaks is a Russian front organization, and Stone collaborated with WikiLeaks. This was the core of the failed narrative that the Trump campaign was in collusion with Russia to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, all of which is 100% rubbish. WikiLeaks is a big thorn in the side of our government by publishing deep secrets they don’t want American voters to know. It’s a key part of our government’s ongoing political war against our president, who poses a great threat to the Washington deep state, the globalists, the lobbyists, the special interests, and the Democrat party itself. They don’t care about America, they don’t care about you, they don’t care about our Constitution, they don’t care about justice. All they want is to preserve business as usual to maintain their own power and control.

So they went after Stone to confess to his alleged crimes, and tell his inquisitors what they wanted to hear, that Trump put him up to this. Smear Trump and you’re off the hook. But Roger Stone is an American Patriot, and he would not lie to save his own skin. So they punished him severely. They sentenced a 67-year-old with underlying respiratory problems, to rot in a federal prison with coronavirus outbreaks, for 40 months which is a certain death sentence.

Cop killer Steven Chirse was recently granted early release from prison due to the coronavirus epidemic. Criminals are being released in droves in crime-ridden Democrat run cities. Murderers are being released. But Stone is treated worse than a murderer. They sent him to prison to die, like a political prisoner in Stalin’s Russia. Like the Soviet court system, criminals are let out, and if you don’t fit their narrative, they send you to the Gulag. They’re all Stalinists – the Mueller Special Counsel investigation, the judge, the courts, FBI, CIA, the media – they got rid of the rule of law and people who don’t fit their narrative, to give the state absolute power.

They wanted to destroy a human life to get to Trump. You wouldn’t want your worst enemy to go to jail with Covid. But where is the uproar from the silent majority? Why aren’t more good people demanding justice for Roger Stone, as the DOJ inspector general is now re-investigating his sentencing? Why weren’t more people screaming that the punishment doesn’t fit the crime? Where are all the social justice lawyers, hypocrites that they are? Paging Clarence Darrow who famously said: “You can only protect your liberties in this world by protecting the other man’s freedom?”

Where are the good people of this country standing up for a person, whom they may not like, but still deserves equal justice, because it could be you next. Stone was framed and they sent him out to die. Stone received no justice, but the greatest threat is coming to all of us. You will not receive justice under the new Stalinist Democrat regime. We must all stand up for Roger Stone and true justice, and vote in the most important election of our lifetime!

Phil Orenstein is the president of the Queens Village Republican Club. Established in 1875, it is America’s oldest Republican Club. www.QVGOP.org Historian, Jerry Matacotta, founder of History Seminar Series at Queensborough Community College was the advisor for this article.