https://www.crosswalk.com/culture/music/there-was-jesus-zach-williams-and-dolly-parton-official-music-video.html

During these uncertain times, these powerful lyrics remind us that God is always there.

“In the waiting, in the searching

In the healing and the hurting

Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces

Every minute, every moment

Of where I been and where I’m going

Even when I didn’t know it

Or couldn’t see it

There was Jesus”

Zach Williams rose to fame with his worship anthem, ‘Chainbreaker.’ After years as a heavy rocker and drug addiction, Zach turned to God. From that moment on, he started to use his gift of music to give praise to the Lord’s Name.

Recently, he wrote the tune ‘There Was Jesus’ which spoke about his journey. After he wrote the worship song, Zach turned to his producer and stated how cool it would be if Dolly Parton lent her voices to the track.

A few weeks later, Dolly agreed to listen to the song and after just the first verse, she knew she wanted to be involved. Now, they’re sharing the official music video for this inspiring song and it’s just the tune that our hearts need to hear.

“For this man who needs amazing kind of grace

For forgiveness at a price I couldn’t pay

I’m not perfect so I thank God every day

There was Jesus”

Romans 8:38-39 “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

