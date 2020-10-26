https://www.dailywire.com/news/three-nuns-stand-right-behind-trump-at-rally-wearing-maga-masks

On Saturday, three nuns attended a rally for President Trump in Circleville, Ohio, and stood behind him in the front row wearing MAGA masks.

Two of the nuns clutched rosaries, and the third, standing between them, held out a copy of the Bible. They could be seen applauding during Trump’s speech.

Nuns with MAGA masks @realDonaldTrump in Ohio pic.twitter.com/cgZHiA2aPF — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 24, 2020

During his presidency, Trump has proven to be one of the most staunchly pro-religion, pro-life presidents in history. Concerning Trump’s record on religious issues, Mat Staver, president of the legal advocacy organization Liberty Counsel, stated, “In the first two years of his administration, he’s achieved more than all of the presidents combined since Ronald Reagan. He’s been the most pro-religious freedom and pro-life president in modern history.”

In August 2019, the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services instituted a rule barring clinics from referring women for abortions. As Marc Thiessen noted in March 2018:

[Trump] became the first president to address the March for Life when he spoke by satellite video from the White House’s Rose Garden. He reinstated and expanded the “Mexico City policy” – which prohibits U.S. foreign aid from going to groups that perform or promote abortion. He signed legislation overturning an Obama-era regulation that prohibited states from defunding abortion service providers.

The White House pointed out:

On May 4, 2017, the President signed an executive order to greatly enhance religious freedom and freedom of speech: taking action to ensure that religious institutions may freely exercise their First Amendment right to support and advocate for candidates and causes in line with their values; and ensuring that religious Americans and their organizations, such as the Little Sisters of the Poor, would not be forced to choose between violating their religious beliefs by complying with Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate or shutting their doors. … President Trump expressed strong support for the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would have stopped late-term abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy—the point at which science tells us that an unborn child can experience pain. President Trump’s Administration issued guidance to enforce the requirement that taxpayer dollars not support abortion coverage in Obamacare exchange plans.

Speaking at the Al Smith Memorial Dinner at the beginning of October, President Trump stated:

From the very beginning of our republic, Catholics have uplifted and enriched our nation beyond measure. Catholics like Charles Carroll helped secure American independence. Women like Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton founded a movement that created thousands of schools and lifted children out of poverty. And the great Al Smith, the original “Happy Warrior,” — that’s what he was; he was a happy warrior. I know it well. I consider myself to be a happy warrior, but it’s not so easy in these times. But he was a happy warrior of American politics. Today, this amazing group continues that proud tradition of faithful service. Your work reminds us of an essential truth: In this country, civil society—and especially our religious institutions—are an essential foundation of American freedom. Our nation is strong because of Catholics and, frankly, people of all faiths. That is why, as President, one of my top priorities is to defend religious liberty and the cherished role of faith and faith-based organizations in our national life. … We are once again standing with Catholic charities and healthcare providers such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. We’ve been with them all in the way in this long fight. We are fighting for Catholic adoption agencies and fighting hard. And we are defending the sacred right to life. Remember that when you vote,. That’s so important, and so important to the Supreme Court. Every child, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God.

