Listen to the ‘health instructions’ in this clip…
The scene at Florida International University in Miami where former President Barack Obama will soon take the stage to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/XSU4Ho8um1
— Tim Perry (@tperry518) October 24, 2020
Approximately 228 cars for Obama…
Masked Ana Navarro looks so much better…
SPOTTED: At today’s Obama drive-in rally in Miami, FL- former Republican @ananavarro pic.twitter.com/eaKgAuDr1X
— Tim Perry (@tperry518) October 24, 2020
Trump domination…
WISCONSIN! #VOTE #MAGA pic.twitter.com/wk0tCalKZ6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020
THANK YOU MAINE! #MAGApic.twitter.com/bE4MhH23o9
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020