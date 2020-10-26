https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-1-obama-0/

Posted by Kane on October 26, 2020 3:35 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Listen to the ‘health instructions’ in this clip…

Approximately 228 cars for Obama…

Masked Ana Navarro looks so much better…

Trump domination…

Full story at Daily Wire…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...