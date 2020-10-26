https://justthenews.com/trump-adviser-says-soon-be-released-hunter-biden-tapes-are-next-shoe-fall?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump adviser and former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Tuesday suggested that soon-to-be-released audio tapes will “prove” that Joe Biden was aware of his son Hunter’s business suspicious business dealings with foreign agents in contradiction of Biden’s earlier denials to that effect.

Grenell made that revelation while speaking with Just the News host David Brody on “The Water Cooler” on Tuesday afternoon.

“I understand that there’s some recordings that are going to come out of attorneys from Joe Biden and Hunter Biden … that prove they knew about this scheme,” he told Brody.

A source familiar with the tapes said that they are likely to be played on Tucker Carlson’s show on Tuesday night.

“There is no question that Hunter Biden was selling access to Joe Biden,” Grenell said during his interview with Brody.

