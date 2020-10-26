https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-and-biden-locked-tight-pennsylvania-race-according-trafalgar-group?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Donald Trump is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the state of Pennsylvania according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group.

The poll of likely voters conducted Oct. 24-25 shows Trump with 48.4% support compared to Biden’s 47.6%.

The president’s slight lead falls within the poll’s 2.91% margin of error.

The Trafalgar Group had polling prior to the 2016 election that showed Trump with an advantage over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, though still within the poll’s margin of error.

Biden currently leads Trump by 3.8 points in Pennsylvania, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

President Trump won Pennsylvania in the 2016 election, shattering a two-decade streak during which Democratic presidential candidates won the state from 1992 through 2012.

