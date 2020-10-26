https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-and-melania-meet-their-mini-me-at-wh-halloween-photos/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Trump, Melania pose with trick-or-treaters at White House Halloween event

Costumes ranged from unicorns and dinosaurs to superheroes and what appeared to be the president and first lady’s favorite outfits of the night, a young boy and girl who dressed up as them. Upon seeing the kids, the commander-in-chief motioned for the two to come over and turn around so they could all take a photo together.

The mini first lady went on to do her best impersonation of the actual first lady.

Later on, a young girl walking past the Trumps dressed as a princess lived up to her costume of choice, looking directly at the cameras facing the White House and waving as she made her way past — never once noticing the president behind her.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a fairly new mother herself, brought her daughter, 11-month-old Blake, to the party. The baby girl was dressed as a mouse and also got a picture with the president and first lady.