https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-joe-biden-called-me-george-yesterday-he-couldnt-remember-my-name/

President Trump weighed-in Monday morning on another series of gaffes from Joe Biden’s basement-bunker campaign; saying the former Vice President “called me George yesterday” and couldn’t “remember my name.”

“Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!” posted Trump on Twitter.

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

“What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!”

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 28 mins ago Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

