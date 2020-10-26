https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-mocks-biden-for-mixing-him-up-with-bush

President Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday after he confused the current commander-in-chief with former President George W. Bush.

“Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Biden mixed up the two presidents delivering a speech during an “I Will Vote” event on Sunday.

“The character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot,” the 77-year-old said. “Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh—we’re going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.’

Biden appeared to receive a prompt from his wife Jill who was sitting next to him and seemed to softly say “Trump” as Biden repeated “George.”

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

George W. Bush left office 12 years ago. Or maybe Biden was thinking of George H.W. Bush, who was in office from 1989-93.

Biden’s blunder came two days after he said during a campaign video: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany jumped on the gaffe, writing on Twitter: “BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD!”

Trump Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark retweeted the video, writing: “People ask why the President fights so hard in court for ballot integrity? Why we have such an extensive Election Day Operations team? This is why.”

President Donald Trump retweeted Clark’s video and tweeted: “What a terrible thing for Biden to say! Rigged Election?”

What a terrible thing for Biden to say! Rigged Election? https://t.co/jQXxeQCZU9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020

Also on Sunday, Biden was asked in an interview on “60 Minutes” about Trump’s attacks on his mental agility.

“He’s talking about dementia?” Biden responded. “All I can say to the American people is watch me, is see what I’ve done, is see what I’m going to do. Look at me. Compare our physical and mental acuity. I’m happy to have that comparison.”

Trump on Sunday ripped the former vice president for his light schedule after Biden called a “lid” early in the day, meaning he would have no more public events the press could cover.

“This guy has more lids, I don’t know, there’s something going on; somebody said it’s strategy, it’s not, because really strategy would be coming out,” Trump said in New Hampshire.

“Do you think that Sleepy Joe would be doing these things? I don’t think so,” Trump said. “He’ll go back to bed. Hillary [Clinton] used to spend a lot of time in bed, too. But she had more energy than him. She did.”

Trump said Biden doesn’t want to be questioned about his son Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement lucrative foreign deals, first reported by The New York Post.

“I would say the primary reason he’s put the lid on again is because he can’t answer the questions,” he said. “No he can’t answer these questions.”

