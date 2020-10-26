https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/president-trump-rallies-battleground-michigan-wisconsin-tuesday-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

With just one full week to go until Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making last ditch appeals to voters across the country, especially in key battleground states that both candidates will need to win in order to chart a clear path t0 270 electoral college votes next Tuesday night.

Joe Biden, whose campaign schedule remained light on Monday, will head to Georgia on Tuesday to make a final appeal to voters in a state that Democrats believe they have a shot at winning.

Biden will blitz some battleground states later in the week, heading to Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday, and stopping by Florida on Thursday.

Biden, like Hillary Clinton in 2016, is keeping a much lighter campaign schedule than his opponent. Since last Thursday’s debate, the Democratic presidential nominee has visited Pennsylvania twice, but held no campaign events last Friday or Sunday.

On Monday, Trump mocked the lack of intensity in his opponent’s campaign schedule. “So he traveled from Delaware to a little tiny corner of Pennsylvania, like right next to Delaware and he made a speech and he said that he doesn’t do these kind of rallies because of Covid. No, he doesn’t do them because nobody shows up, that’s why. Nobody shows up,” Trump told a crowd at a rally on Monday in Pennsylvania.

The president is maintaining a rigorous campaign schedule, speaking at as many as three rallies a day. Today, he is swinging through the upper mid-west today, starting with a signature “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Lansing, Michigan, which will take place at the Capital Region International Airport. The president will deliver remarks at 2 p.m., alongside other Republican officials and lawmakers.

Trump will then move on to West Salem, Wisconsin later in the afternoon for a second rally, and finish the day in Omaha, Nebraska, where he will deliver remarks at the Eppley Airfield.

In 2016, the president won Michigan and its 16 electoral votes from opponent Hillary Clinton by 0.3%. He won Wisconsin, a state that Hillary Clinton notoriously failed to visit during her campaign, by 0.77%. Both states came as unexpected victories to the Republican candidate, formerly having been viewed as part of a strong Democratic voting block.

Nebraska, President Trump won handily, and is expected to again.

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Greensboro, Greensville, and Wilmington, South Carolina on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the VP will take his turn in Wisconsin, holding a rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.

Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, California Senator Kamala Harris, will campaign in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday. The senator, fresh off the confirmation vote for now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is also expected to stop in Las Vegas.

