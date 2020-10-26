https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4864758/

In a rapid reversal, President Trump has taken the lead nationally over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Rasmussen’s daily “White House Watch” poll.

Last Wednesday, the poll of likely voters had Trump down by 3 points, but the latest survey, Monday, indicates he’s now ahead by 1 point, 48% to 47%.

Among the major polls, Rasmussen’s was among the most accurate in 2016.

In addition, the latest Rasmussen favorability survey, shows 52% of likely voters approve of Trump’s performance.

TRENDING: New Rasmussen poll: Trump’s black approval nears whopping 50%

The most accurate pollster in 2016, Raghavan Mayur of TIPP, told investigative reporter Paul Sperry the enthusiasm gap has widened over past two days.

“Trump’s intensity of support has hit a peak of 79% compared to Biden at 66%,” Mayur said. “This divergence may indicate tightening [in the race] in the coming days.”

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both had an approval rating of 50% when they won reelection.

The Rasmussen poll Monday showed 27% of blacks would vote for Trump if the election were held today. He won only 8% of the black vote in 2016.

Are most polls inherently biased against President Trump? 100% (19 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Two other polls, Trafalgar and John Zogby Strategies, also show Trump’s support rising nationally while mass media polls continue to show Biden holding a sizeable lead, as they did in 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

