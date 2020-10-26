https://justthenews.com/trump-urges-voters-flip-their-ballots-after-can-i-change-my-vote-trends-twitter?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Tuesday jumped in on a topic trending on Twitter about whether Americans can change their votes after they’ve cast their ballots.

Early voting started in some states even before the first presidential election on Sept. 29, and numerous game-changing stories have broken since then. But nearly 67 million Americans have already voted, Elect Project reported.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Searches for “can I change my vote” quickly shot up a 200% in Florida and 250% in Texas after Trump’s tweet, According to data reported by Newsweek.

“According to Google Trends, searches for ‘can I change my vote after voting’ have gone up by 500 percent over the last day in the United States, while searches for ‘can I change my vote after mail in’ have increased 140 percent in that period,” Newsweek wrote. “The search ‘how can I change my vote’ was up 80 percent in the last day.”

The searches were trending in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Wisconsin and Arizona, according to trend data.

While some states don’t allow changing a vote after a ballot is cast, several do, with restrictions.

In New York voters who have cast absentee ballots then change their mind can vote on Election Day, in effect invalidating their absentee ballot, according to Fox News.

In Michigan, voters who have mailed in a ballot “can submit a written and signed request to your voting area’s clerk by 5 p.m. Oct. 30, the Friday prior to the election, asking to nullify your ballot,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Said Fox:

In New Hampshire, voters who submitted an absentee ballot can go to the polls on Election Day during the first hour they’re open and vote in person, or before their absentee ballot is processed. In Wisconsin, if time allows, a voter can cancel their original absentee ballot and request a new one – but they have until Oct. 29, the legal deadline for requesting absentee ballots by mail.

The New York Post reported that “the term ‘change my vote registered a strong uptick on Google Trends on Oct. 24, the week after The Post published its exposé series about former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China, and continued climbing during the time of the final presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden last week.”

The Post also reported that “in Arizona, Florida, Idaho and Minnesota, residents who voted by mail can vote with a provisional ballot on Election Day. Election officials urge voters to bring ballots not sent in the mail with them to the polling place.”

