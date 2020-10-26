https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/26/tucker-carlsons-entire-tuesday-night-show-to-feature-interview-of-biden-whistleblower-tony-bobulinski/

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson will be dedicating his entire prime time program Tuesday night to a one-hour interview with Biden family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski.

Carlson announced the programming Monday afternoon.

Tony Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden about China. The media have suppressed the story, but it’s real and it matters. Voters have a right to know the details. Bobulinski sits for an extended interview Tuesday night at 8p ET on #FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 26, 2020

The Federalist confirmed with sources familiar with the plans that Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant and Biden associate, will be airing tapes of Biden operatives begging Bobulinski to remain quiet as former Vice President Joe Biden nears the finish line to the White House next week.

According to a source familiar with the planning, Bobulinski will play recordings of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet and claiming Bobulinski’s revelations will “bury” the reputations of everyone involved in Hunter’s overseas deals. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

Bobulinski first came forward last week with a public statement emailed to The Federalist and other outlets going on-the-record to corroborate incriminating claims to surface from the New York Post the week prior and the long-anticipated Senate report published in September on the Biden family’s potentially criminal business activity.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” wrote Bobulinski, confirming that the identity of “the Big Guy’ in a May 17, 2017 email published in the New York Post is indeed a reference to Joe Biden. The same email showed Hunter Biden was being offered a $3 million a year contract from a Chinese businessman with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for “introductions alone,” and 10 percent was flagged to be set aside for “the Big Guy.”

On Friday, The Federalist published explosive text messages from a Biden business associate instructing Bobulinski to conceal Joe Biden’s involvement with deals related to the CCP-linked firm.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when you are face to face,” wrote James Gilliar.

Joe Biden had previously denied ever discussing business with his son, “or with anyone else,” during the tenure of the entire presidential campaign, including the primaries going as far as to even fat-shame an Iowa voter for bringing it up. Such claims had also been contradicted in the New York Post’s first tranche of reporting from a Delaware laptop suspected of belonging to Hunter Biden.

The FBI, which has also reportedly seized Hunter Biden’s laptop over the course of a federal money laundering investigation sought to interview Bobulinski last week.

Carlson’s program airs at 8 p.m. eastern on the Fox News Channel.

