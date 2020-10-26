https://thepostmillennial.com/tony-bobulinksi-to-expose-biden-family-corruption-on-tucker-carlsons-show

Biden family insider turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinksi is slated to appear on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Tuesday night in an episode dedicated entirely to the explosive Hunter Biden emails.

Set exactly one week out from the general election, the extended interview will reportedly reveal the delicious details on how the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden—then the vice president under the Obama Administration at the time—was deeply involved in his son’s overseas business dealings.

“The media have suppressed the story, but it’s real and it matters. Voters have a right to know the details,” Carlson tweeted in a viral post.

According to a source familiar with the production’s planning, Bobulinski will play recordings of Biden family operatives begging the former business partner to remain quiet. The tapes claim that Bobulinski’s revelations will “bury” the reputations of those implicated, The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis reported.

The former Army intelligence officer came forward to confirm that “big guy” was an alias for Hunter’s father, cited in an email dated May 13, 2017. As first reported by the New York Post, the correspondence elucidated “positions, titles, and associated cash payments” and specifically laid out 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.” Bobulinski implicated the elder Biden and his brother Jim, alleging that both family members were coordinated in Hunter’s prospective transactions with the Chinese energy and finance conglomerate, CECF.

At the second and final presidential debate last week, President Donald Trump invited Bobulinski as his special guest. During the televised face-off, Trump directly asked Biden about his role as the “big guy” named in the scandal.