Twitter on Monday flagged a post by President Trump about mail-in balloting as “disputed” or possibly “misleading.”

“Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA,” Trump tweeted. “Must have final total on November 3rd.”

Trump’s tweet is time stamped at 7:43 p.m., about the same time the Supreme Court rejected Democrats’ request to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots in Wisconsin beyond Election Day because of coronavirus concerns.

Social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook have attempted during the 2020 presidential election cycle to try to warn subscribers about potential disinformation.

Conservatives argue that such platforms have unfairly targeted their content – most recently pointing to Twitter and Facebook temporarily limiting the posting of a New York Post story about emails purportedly connected to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The Twitter warming flag in full stated:” Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”

