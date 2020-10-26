https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2020/10/syria-drone-strike-al-qaeda-meeting-idlib.html

A US drone strike killed at least 10 attendees at a meeting in northwest Syria’s opposition-held Idlib province on Thursday, US Central Command said.

The strike hit “a group of al-Qaeda in [Syria] senior leaders meeting near Idlib” and that the group “continues to present a threat to America and our allies,” CENTCOM spokesperson Maj. Beth Riordan said in a statement.

“[Al-Qaeda in Syria] takes advantage of the instability in northwest Syria to establish and maintain safe havens to coordinate terrorist activities. With our allies and partners, we will continue to target al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations,” it read.

Citing local sources, Washington-based analyst Charles Lister tweeted that 11 people were believed to have been killed in the strike, including a former Jabhat al-Nusra commander.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 14 people were killed, including five foreign jihadists and six commanders. Multiple sources reported the strike occurred in the village of Jakara.