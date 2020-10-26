https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-bidens-lead-in-battleground-states-is-almost-exactly-the-same-as-hillary/
About The Author
Related Posts
NASA unveils $28 billion plan to land first woman on the Moon…
September 24, 2020
WaPo columnist in hot water — Son works for Biden…
August 17, 2020
Randy Quaid for the win (awesome)…
August 25, 2020
Trump campaign killing it with black and latino voters…
September 25, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy