A field organizer for U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says the Democrat portrays himself as “left of moderate” because he wants to appeal to all the “rednecks.”

“If Jon was running as a progressive within like the 5th District of Georgia, which is all-black … he could win that, pretty much a landslide, but he wants to go for senator,” said the staffer, Dino Nguyen.

“On the surface, he tries to portray himself as left of moderate, so that all the Georgians, not us Georgians, but all the rednecks…will be like, ‘oh, he’s kind of cool.'”

Actually, he said, Ossoff is “progressive.”

Nguyen told the undercover journalist to “spread that to your other progressive friends but keep this on low key.”

“Jon is genuine to a certain point, but he can’t show his true self 100% of the time, so that’s the tough part about campaigning in purple or red states, because the people here are not open minded,” he said. “There is maybe 40% that are, or 45% — the rest are a different breed or a different kind.”

Nguyen added: “He has to win this election. He is not going to win the election as a progressive, and that’s basically it. At a certain point we have to wait for the boomers to die off.”

See the Project Veritas Action interview with Dino Nguyen:

BREAKING: Senate candidate @ossoff keeps progressive values ‘low key’ to sway Georgia “rednecks” “On the surface portrays himself as left or moderate…deep down he’s a low key progressive” “Genuine to a certain point…but he can’t show true self 100% of the time”#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Bso7lki3KJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 26, 2020

Asked about Georgians, Nguyenn said” “Yeah. You can spread that to your other progressive friends but keep this on low key, but he’s not so far to the left that I’m not cool with it. But deep down, he’s low key progressive. It’s something that keeps you pumped up, especially because I know he’s going to win. We know he’s going to win, right? He’s going to do what it takes to help us out. And then it’s going to take the rest of the states as well, because change doesn’t happen with just one person.”

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas Action Fund, said Nguyen’s attitude “speaks volumes about Jon Ossoff and his pretty low opinion of voters in Georgia. And by the way, what is a ‘low-key progressive?'”

