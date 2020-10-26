https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/26/video-joe-biden-calls-trump-george-and-appears-to-be-corrected-by-jill-biden-trump-roasts-him-n269519
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump’s Reversal of Obama Foreign Policy Damages U.S.
April 23, 2019
Khalil Tate Wants To End Stigma That He’s A Running Quarterback, Won’t Switch To Receiver
January 8, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump’s War Room On Debate Night
December 27, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy