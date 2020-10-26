http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RwW_8c9U2KI/

A caravan of vehicles stretching for six miles departed Tremonton, Utah, on Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump.

More than 100 cars were estimated to have taken part in the “Utah I-15 Trump Train” that eventually made its way to St. George, according to the St. George News.

“Along the way, the Trump Train grew as it picked up new vehicles as their drivers joined the flag-waving caravan,” the outlet said.

Crowd Surfing host Farrell Lafferty shared video footage on YouTube of participants gathering for the parade:

“To be honest with you… it’s a way for me to express my opinions. The media’s not gonna call me up and ask my opinion. And so it’s great for me to just kind of be able to get it out and express myself and what I believe and what I feel,” an event organizer told Lafferty.

Another attendee said he joined the parade because of “God and liberty and USA.”

“It’s my freedom to come out and support what I believe in,” he continued, adding that he hoped it would encourage people to vote.

The Utah I-15 Trump Train Facebook page has over 2,000 members and said it is “Supporting the re-election of President Trump. Giving the silent majority a voice.”

Saturday’s train was the second one to go through St. George and Cedar City, according to the St. George News.

On its Facebook page Saturday, the Trump Train Cedar City Utah group shared photos of the line of vehicles:

The page also shared video footage of people on an overpass waving American flags and Trump 2020 flags as the caravan went by underneath them:

Following the parade, an estimated 250 to 300 gathered for a rally at a park in downtown St. George.

“Additional elements of the rally included a stand against masks and potential vaccination mandates, as well as a call to continue to organize and ‘stand for freedom and liberty,’” the St. George News reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

