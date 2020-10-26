https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/holy-sht-videos-teslas-full-self-driving-beta-are-surfacing-and-theyre-frightening

It was just days ago we noted that after Tesla released its much awaited “Full Self Driving” beta that it had also warned drivers that the software “may do the wrong thing at the worst time.”

Now, videos have started to surface of users “beta testing” FSD on city streets – and the results are alarming. Several videos show software that clearly seems inadequate, confused and outright dangerous. Most importantly, the software is being used on roads where other surrounding drivers have not consented to being part of a beta test.

Again, where is the NHTSA?

One video shows a driver saying “this is kind of challenging” approaching an intersection with construction. His Tesla display seems to show the vehicle unsure of whether it is turning left or right, before the car makes an awkward left turn, which the driver appears to have to assist with.

A second video shows a Tesla “really hitting the accelerator” then braking quickly seconds later, as the driver narrates.

“It makes you feel a little queasy,” the driver says.

Then, the car appears to far overshoot a left turn while a surprised and scared driver yells: “Holy shit!”. After the driver rights the vehicle’s turn, he exclaims: “Good lord almighty.”

In a third video, a Tesla is seen clearly confused about what lane it should be in after driving through an intersection. The car bucks back and forth between the lane it is currently in and the lane to the left of it.

Finally, there’s this video of a Tesla stopping in the middle of an intersection in the midst of making a left hand turn. After the car behind it honks, it completes the turn while crossing over a solid white line.

“Full Self Driving” beta test car stops in the middle of an intersection, causing the car behind it to honk. Then the #Tesla cuts across a solid white line to make the turn.

Recall, a couple of weeks ago we noted that FSD is supposed to allow Tesla vehicles to react to stop signs, stop lights and freeway exits.