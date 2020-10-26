https://justthenews.com/violence-philadelphia-overnight-demonstrators-riot-after-police-shooting-man-knife?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Demonstrators in west Philadelphia staged violent street protests Monday night after a police officer allegedly shot and killed a man with a knife.

Officers allegedly opened fire on 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. as he walked toward them with a knife that he refused to drop.

As a result of the incident, roughly 300 people gathered and marched through the streets in protest.

The Philadelphia Police Department is reporting that 30 officers were injured overnight, including a 56-year-old female officer who was hit by a car, suffering a broken leg.

All of the injured officers are in stable condition. Most of those injured were hit by rocks, bricks, and other projectiles, says the department. One police SUV was also set on fire.

By the end of the night, 30 people had been arrested for charges including looting, rioting, and assaulting police officers. Businesses including pharmacies, retail stores, and restaurants were looted.

The District Attorney’s office is investigating the police shooting as well as incidents of violence last night.

Danielle Outlaw, the Philadelphia Police commissioner, spoke to demonstrators on Monday night.

“I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” she said, referring to the footage of the shooting of Wallace Jr.

